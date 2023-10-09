Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Forza Motorsport

We're playing Forza Motorsport on today's GR Live

Join us as we hit the track in Turn 10's racing title.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you've been excited and waiting for a chance to check out and play Turn 10's latest racing game, Forza Motorsport, when it debuts on PC and Xbox Series (and on Game Pass) fully tomorrow, then you can also look to join us at the GR Live homepage later today for a glimpse of what that game will be looking to offer.

Because I'm going to be diving into Forza Motorsport at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, where I will be heading to the track and getting into some racing action, for around an hour.

Be sure to drop by to see the game in action, and also, don't forget to read our review of Forza Motorsport right here, or catch our video review below.

HQ
Forza Motorsport

Related texts

0
Forza MotorsportScore

Forza Motorsport
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We've been racing to our heart's content in Turn 10's latest racing title.



Loading next content