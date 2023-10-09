We're playing Forza Motorsport on today's GR Live

HQ

If you've been excited and waiting for a chance to check out and play Turn 10's latest racing game, Forza Motorsport, when it debuts on PC and Xbox Series (and on Game Pass) fully tomorrow, then you can also look to join us at the GR Live homepage later today for a glimpse of what that game will be looking to offer.

Because I'm going to be diving into Forza Motorsport at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, where I will be heading to the track and getting into some racing action, for around an hour.

Be sure to drop by to see the game in action, and also, don't forget to read our review of Forza Motorsport right here, or catch our video review below.