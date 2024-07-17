We're playing Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn on today's GR Live

HQ

While you will have to wait until tomorrow to play Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, if you're on the fence and have been wondering if this is the game for you, you can join me at the GR Live homepage this afternoon to catch the opening hour of action.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing an hour of Flintlock to see how A44's Souls-lite action title is shaping up ahead of its imminent debut on PC and consoles.

Be sure to visit the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds, and also don't forget to check out our recent bit of gameplay below.