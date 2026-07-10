We're playing FLASK on today's GR Live

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From mysterious portals, goblins have invaded our fantasy world in Flask. Only the alchemists are willing to stand up to the menace venturing through the portals, and drive their fancy towers into the breaches. As the atmosphere of the goblin realm is toxic, alchemists rely on their homunculi to do most of their dirty work for them.

This is the weird and wonderful setup to Flask, a new roguelite autobattler that combines a lot of what we know and love about the genre with a wicked art style to create something as flavourful as we imagine the potions our homunculi drink are. There's only the demo available now, but considering it has all of the playable characters available alongside the ability to fully complete runs, it feels like a taste of the full experience more than a small part of it dished out to keep you interested.

We'll be seeing how far we can go in Flask on today's GR Live, which as always will be streamed from 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST and can be found on the GR Live Homepage, or on our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages.