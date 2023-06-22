We're playing Final Fantasy XVI on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is a big day for gamers and especially Final Fantasy fans, as Final Fantasy XVI has debuted on PS5. The massive RPG, which has been received incredibly well by critics so far (including our very own Ketil) is taking players to the world of Valisthea for a journey that is far grittier and darker than what fans have become used to in the Final Fantasy series.

With Square Enix's RPG now available, we're going to be dedicating today's GR Live stream to the title, where I will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Be sure to drop by to watch me start my journey as Clive Rosfield.

And until we do go live, catch the launch trailer for the game below.