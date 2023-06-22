Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Final Fantasy XVI

We're playing Final Fantasy XVI on today's GR Live

Join us as we start our journey in Valisthea in Square Enix's latest RPG.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Today is a big day for gamers and especially Final Fantasy fans, as Final Fantasy XVI has debuted on PS5. The massive RPG, which has been received incredibly well by critics so far (including our very own Ketil) is taking players to the world of Valisthea for a journey that is far grittier and darker than what fans have become used to in the Final Fantasy series.

With Square Enix's RPG now available, we're going to be dedicating today's GR Live stream to the title, where I will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Be sure to drop by to watch me start my journey as Clive Rosfield.

And until we do go live, catch the launch trailer for the game below.

HQ
Final Fantasy XVI

Related texts

0
Final Fantasy XVIScore

Final Fantasy XVI
REVIEW. Written by Ketil Skotte

On the surface, it's hard to recognise the Final Fantasy of your childhood, but behind the gloomy exterior, the heart of the series beats more powerfully than it has in decades.



Loading next content