We're playing Final Fantasy XIV on today's GR Live

HQ

We're returning to Eorza in today's GR Live, as we look to crack open Final Fantasy XIV once more. We'll be diving deep into the MMO, and for long-time or returning fans who want to see what's changed, you'll want to tune in.

As we await the launch of the highly anticipated Dawntrail expansion, we'll be exploring everything Final Fantasy XIV has to offer on the lead-up to it in this special 2-hour stream. It'll start at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, and will run until 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST. As always, you can join from the GR Live Homepage.

We'll also be doing another, similar stream on the 14th of June as well, so keep your eyes peeled for more Final Fantasy XIV.