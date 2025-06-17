We're playing FBC: Firebreak on today's GR Live

HQ

It almost feels a bit unnatural that Remedy Entertainment, known for its exceptional single-player experiences, is launching a multiplayer cooperative game. But that's what we're getting today, when FBC: Firebreak makes its arrival.

The game is set to launch and open its doors imminently, with the debut set for 11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST, but we're going to be coming to the game a little later than that, as at the usual time we're going to be dedicating a GR Live stream to FBC: Firebreak.

That's right, at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of FBC: Firebreak all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to catch a bunch of the game in action, as I look to cleanse The Oldest House of the Hiss that has infested it, following the events of Control. And for our full thoughts on the game, be sure to keep an eye out, as it's coming... soon.