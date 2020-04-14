We're playing Fallout 76: Wastelanders on today's stream

It's been a long time coming and now it's finally here - the much-anticipated, well-awaited Fallout 76 expansion Wastelanders. The aspect of Fallout 76 that received the most criticism at launch was the lack of NPCs which had the wasteland feel particularly empty unless other players were stumbled upon. At E3 last year, however, it was revealed that this would be remedied by a major expansion titled Wastelanders and today it's officially live on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

We're heading out into the wastes to search for some NPCs and to experience some brand-new questlines on today's live stream and if you want to join us, make sure to head over to our live page at 3pm BST (4pm CEST).