You're watching Advertisements

Season 2 of the insanely popular Fall Guys is now live, and it introduces four new rounds, new costumes, and new emotes all inspired by the Middle Ages. The new trailer released looks downright chaotic with swinging axes as obstacles and jellybeans dressed in costumes themed after dragons and medieval knights.

Join us on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm, as we delve deep into the new content and fight our hardest to be the last jellybean standing.