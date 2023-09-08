Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Fae Farm

We're playing Fae Farm on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Phoenix Labs' adorable life-simulation game.

Today is the launch day for Phoenix Labs' adorable life-simulation game, Fae Farm. Set on the magical island of Azoria, this game asks players to build up a derelict homestead, to help locals, and to undergo deep quests into dangerous mines and caverns in the search for resources and valuable items. While we recently published our review for the game, we're also going to be jumping into the opening hour of Fae Farm on today's GR Live.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of Fae Farm all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by and join me as I start a new life in a magical and fascinating world.

Fae Farm

Fae Farm

Fae Farm
Written by Ben Lyons

Is Phoenix Labs' adorable game set to be your next life-sim obsession? We've been playing to answer exactly that question.



