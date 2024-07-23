We're playing F1 Manager 2024 on today's GR Live

HQ

We're kicking off this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Frontier Developments' latest simulation sequel. Now that F1 Manager 2024 has made its arrival on PC and consoles, I'm going to be diving into the game on today's stream offering, where I will be building my own team and attempting to win a Grand Prix against the already established titans in the sport.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I'll be live at the GR Live homepage for an hour of action. Be sure to drop by to see how I'm getting on (and most likely failing horribly to achieve these grand plans), and also don't forget to read our recent review to see why this is the best F1 Manager title yet.