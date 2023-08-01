Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
F1 Manager 2023

We're playing F1 Manager 2023 on today's GR Live

Join us as we look to lead a Formula 1 team to victory.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yesterday marked the global release date for the next instalment into Frontier Developments' F1 Manager series. The game, which looks to put players into the shoes of an F1 team principal, takes away the challenge of actually driving an F1 car and instead challenges you to ace race strategy, to hire the correct folk, to lead car development in the right direction, and so forth.

Now that the game is here, we're going to be checking out F1 Manager 2023 on today's GR Live, where starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the title, all at the GR Live homepage.

Until the action does kick off, be sure to also read our thoughts on F1 Manager 2023 in our review here.

F1 Manager 2023

Related texts

0
F1 Manager 2023Score

F1 Manager 2023
REVIEW. Written by Marcus Persson

Frontier Developments is ready for revenge with its second game in the series that lets you take the reins of one of the teams in the world's fastest motorsport.



Loading next content