We're playing F1 Manager 2023 on today's GR Live

Yesterday marked the global release date for the next instalment into Frontier Developments' F1 Manager series. The game, which looks to put players into the shoes of an F1 team principal, takes away the challenge of actually driving an F1 car and instead challenges you to ace race strategy, to hire the correct folk, to lead car development in the right direction, and so forth.

Now that the game is here, we're going to be checking out F1 Manager 2023 on today's GR Live, where starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the title, all at the GR Live homepage.

Until the action does kick off, be sure to also read our thoughts on F1 Manager 2023 in our review here.