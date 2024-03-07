We're playing Expeditions: A MudRunner Game on today's GR Live

HQ

Just recently, Saber Interactive launched its latest project, a vehicular exploration game that is part of the MudRunner series. Known as Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, this title sees players tasked with travelling over tough and rough terrain to complete a variety of objectives and challenges, which could involve retrieving a stuck vehicle or surveying an area.

With the game now available, we're going to be turning our attention to Expeditions on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET.

Before we go live, be sure to also read our review of the game right here to see our full thoughts on the title.