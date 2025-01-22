We're playing Eternal Strands on today's GR Live

HQ

Yellow Brick Games - a new studio made up of RPG and gaming veterans - is nearly ready to release its debut title, Eternal Strands.

Officially launching on the 28th of January, the game is available to stream, and so we'll be diving into it for an hour later today. Our Eternal Strands stream can be found on the GR Live Homepage, or our YouTube and Twitch channels.

It'll start at the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET. Eternal Strands combines a sprawling fantasy world with impressive physics-based magic, alongside plenty of massive creatures for us to fight. If you want to play the game for yourself, a free demo is available now, too.