We're playing Escape Academy on today's GR Live

Now that the holidays are over and we're getting back to normal, we have another GR Live stream planned for later today. Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to return to Escape Academy, to test her puzzling talents by looking to break out of a variety of themed escape rooms.

Be sure to drop by later today to catch an hour of Coin Crew Games' title all at the GR Live homepage, and if you haven't already, be sure to read our review of Escape Academy here, and also be sure to grab the game for free on Epic Games Store before it rotates out on the afternoon of January 2.