Enlisted

We're playing Enlisted on today's GR Live

Join us for some FPS action in Darkflow Software's squad-based MMO shooter.

We're back for another episode of GR Live later today, and on today's stream, we're going to be taking a look at the Darkflow Software squad-based MMO shooter Enlisted. With its unique gameplay style that combines fast-paced shooter action with the tactical strategy of commanding a squadron of AI soldiers, Enlisted delivers an FPS experience unlike anything else, which is why you aren't going to want to miss Ben and Dori for this action-packed show.

To catch the stream, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET, for a few hours of fun, as we look to strategically command our squad, or more likely go rogue to capture objectives to claim the victory.

