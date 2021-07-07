LIVE
We're playing Encased on today's GR Live

It's the second game under Koch Media's new Prime Matter label.

On today's live stream we are going to be checking out the opening two hours of Encased, a tactical sci-fi shooter that is set within an alternate version of the 1970s. The game is currently in early access and it is planned to release later this year as the second release under Koch Media's new Prime Matter publishing label.

If the concept of the game sounds intriguing to you, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. In the meantime though, you can read our first impressions of Encased here.

