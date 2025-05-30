We're playing Elden Ring: Nightreign on today's GR Live

HQ

While it launched last night, today marks the official release date of Elden Ring: Nightreign. FromSoftware's roguelike spinoff based on 2022's stand-out RPG has been highly anticipated by many fans, and we're already seeing huge numbers of players flock to the game on Steam.

We'll be joining the mass of players looking to take down the Lords of Night later today, as we'll be tackling Elden Ring: Nightreign on GR Live. As always, you can join our stream from our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages, as well as our own GR Live Homepage.

We'll be beginning the stream from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, so be sure to tune in. In the meantime, you can read our full thoughts on Elden Ring: Nightreign here in our review.

Elden Ring: Nightreign is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.