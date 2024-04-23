We're playing Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes on today's GR Live

HQ

Fans of Suikoden have no doubt had April 23 circled on their calendars for a long while, as today is the launch date of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, a pixel JRPG that is made by a team of former veterans of the Suikoden series that are part of the developer known as Rabbit & Bear Studios. The game has often been lorded as a spiritual successor to the Suikoden series, meaning it has a high bar to live up to, something we believe it did as you can see in our review.

We're also going to be checking out the opening hour of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will play through the first hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST. Be sure to drop by for a glimpse at the JRPG that you can play today, even as part of your Game Pass subscription.