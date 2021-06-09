We're playing Edge of Eternity on today's GR Live

Yesterday saw the full 1.0 release of Edge of Eternity, an absolute love letter to the JRPG genre that was created by French team Midgar Studio. The game features a unique grid-based combat system and its emotionally rich narrative sees you venture to save your unwell mother and the rest of humanity from a deadly diseases known as the Corrosion.

To celebrate the game's launch, we are playing through its opening two hours. Be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST to check out the start of our journey. In the meantime though, you can check out our initial impressions of Edge of Eternity here.