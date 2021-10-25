Cookies

Echo Generation

We're playing Echo Generation on today's GR Live

This turn-based adventure title is set within the summer of 1993.

HQ

We're kicking off another week of streams by spending some time with an intriguing-looking indie that we recently spotlighted within our Indie Dependent series. Echo Generation is a turn-based action title with a fantastical plot that has been compared to Stranger Things. Here you play as a group of teenagers, who ended up encountering giant robots and spooky monsters whilst investigating a mysterious crash within their hometown. It also has a gorgeous voxel look to it, and with it being set in the summer of 1993, it's sure to include some moments of nostalgia.

If you're intrigued by its premise, then be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage, where Rebeca will be hosting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

Echo Generation

