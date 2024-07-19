We're playing Dungeons of Hinterberg on today's GR Live

HQ

Just yesterday, we published our review of Microbird Games' adventure title Dungeons of Hinterberg, a game that we were really impressed with due to how the developers managed to weave together a collection of unique mechanics in intricate ways.

Today, we're going to be getting back into the stunning alpine world of Dungeons of Hinterberg, when I check out the game on the final GR Live stream of the week.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting from the GR Live homepage where I will be playing an hour of Dungeons of Hinterberg. Be sure to drop by to see how the game is shaping up now that it is available on PC and Xbox, even as a day one inclusion on Game Pass.