HQ

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Realmforge Studios' latest strategy title. That's right, we're going to be looking at Dungeons 4 later today, where we will be conquering the Overworld and spreading misery all in the name of the Absolute Evil.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through an hour of the title, all at the GR Live homepage.