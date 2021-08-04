We're playing Dreamscaper on today's GR Live

On today's live stream we are going to be checking out Dreamscaper, a permadeath roguelike that sees you take on your very worst nightmares. Here the gameplay is split into two parts: day and night. In the day you forge new relationships, strengthen your skills, and explore the city of Redhaven, but at night, you take on the creatures haunting your dreams using special lucid powers. The game is also said to feature an expansive combat system that demands that you take you always take your positioning and timing into account.

