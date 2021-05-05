Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Gamereactor
news
Dragon Quest Builders 2

We're playing Dragon Quest Builders 2 on today's GR Live

The sandbox game was recently added to Xbox Game Pass.

We're dedicating today's stream to taking a look at one of the more exciting new arrivals on Xbox Game Pass. Square's sandbox hit Dragon Quest Builders 2 may have been out on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch since 2018, but it has only just made its way over to Xbox, and Game Pass subscribers have been able to secure themselves access from day one.

To watch us get creative in this Minecraft-like world and to see how the Xbox One version stacks up, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. In the meantime though, why not check out our initial review of the game here.

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Related texts

Dragon Quest Builders 2Score

Dragon Quest Builders 2
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

"Few games have offered a world as diverse, charming, and unique as the one present in Dragon Quest Builders 2."



