We're playing Doom: The Dark Ages on today's GR Live

The portals to hell have been opened... at least for some. Early adopters of Doom: The Dark Ages have been able to crack on and enjoy the hectic and loud action prequel since very, very early this morning, all ahead of the wider community starting their adventures from May 15.

While we've already been able to tell you all about our time in id Software's entertaining project in a dedicated review (and even a video review below), and started to share some helpful guides too, later today, we're going to be returning to the ruthless shooter as part of today's GR Live stream.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Doom: The Dark Ages all from the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to watch me rip and tear as the Slayer once more.