We're playing Doom Eternal at 12pm GMT / 1pm CET

Doom Eternal marks the return of id's iconic shooter series, and Doom Slayer has a few scores to settle with demonkind. With that being the case, we'll be showing you this brutal new first-person shooter on today's GR Live, starting nice and early at 12pm GMT / 1pm CET.

Dóri will be playing the game on PC, and he'll show off a bit of everything, including a couple of campaign missions, a so-called master level (remixed versions of standard campaign missions with an added challenge), and anything else that comes his way in this fast and frantic FPS.