Doom Eternal

We're playing Doom Eternal at 12pm GMT / 1pm CET

The stream is starting nice early today, but we'll be back later with all the latest on the PS5 deep dive.

Doom Eternal marks the return of id's iconic shooter series, and Doom Slayer has a few scores to settle with demonkind. With that being the case, we'll be showing you this brutal new first-person shooter on today's GR Live, starting nice and early at 12pm GMT / 1pm CET.

Dóri will be playing the game on PC, and he'll show off a bit of everything, including a couple of campaign missions, a so-called master level (remixed versions of standard campaign missions with an added challenge), and anything else that comes his way in this fast and frantic FPS.

Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal
Written by Mike Holmes

"An excellent shooter that offers 20+ hours of astonishing and visceral entertainment."



