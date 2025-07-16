We're playing Donkey Kong Bananza on today's GR Live

HQ

Nintendo Switch 2 owners will likely have had July 17th circled on their calendars ever since they decided to snag one of the consoles. That's because tomorrow marks the launch date for Donkey Kong Bananza, the latest major 3D platformer to come from EAD Tokyo, the very same development team that delivered Super Mario Odyssey.

With that game almost here, we have the luxury to be able to give you an early taste of the experience, by showing off 45 minutes of Bananza on today's GR Live. Yep, starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be playing through almost an hour's worth of the game, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to tune in to see whether Bananza will be a platform-defining title and if it can live up to the immense heights that Odyssey set before it.