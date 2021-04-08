Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
Disco Elysium

We're playing Disco Elysium: The Final Cut on today's GR Live

We're taking a look to see whether this truly is a definitive edition of the hit game.

On today's stream we're taking a look at Disco Elysium, one of the most critically acclaimed RPGs of the last decade. The detective adventure, which has been praised for its writing and striking visual style, has recently just got even better due to the release of a definitive version known as The Final Cut. This version of the game includes brand new fully-voiced characters, new quests for you to embark on, as well as several technical improvements across the board.

To watch Dóri put his detective hat on and explore through the first two hours of the game, be sure to head over to the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.

