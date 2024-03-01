English
Dicefolk

We're playing Dicefolk on today's GR Live

Join us as we wield magical dice and build a team of monsters in Leap Game Studios' roguelike title.

We're concluding this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Leap Game Studios' roguelike deckbuilder, Dicefolk. This game sees players using magical dice to help build a team of powerful Chimera monsters that can be used to overcome the mysterious evil threatening this fantasy world.

With Dicefolk only making its debut on PC earlier this week, you can join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage this afternoon from 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, to witness the first hour of Dicefolk.

Dicefolk

