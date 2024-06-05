We're playing Destiny 2: The Final Shape on today's GR Live

HQ

It's finally time to put an end to The Witness' catastrophic plans. Destiny 2: The Final Shape has made its arrival, and with it players can flock back to Bungie's sci-fi title to take on this terrifying threat and to hopefully save the Traveler from the infection coursing through it.

To see how this final chapter in the Light and Darkness Saga is shaping up, we're going to be diving into Destiny 2: The Final Shape on today's GR Live, where from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting for at least an hour.

Be sure to visit the GR Live homepage to join me as I head into the Pale Heart of the Traveler to face the Dread, master Prismatic abilities, and earn some powerful and recognisable loot along the way.