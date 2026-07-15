We're playing Denshattack! on today's GR Live

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Today is the day we finally get to flip, trick, and grind train carriages around an anime-inspired version of a dystopian Tokyo. Yep, the day has come for Undercoders to launch Denshattack!, and to mark this occasion, we're going to be checking out the flashy and action-packed indie project via GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Denshattack!, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by for a taste of the action, occurring in-line with the game becoming available around the wider world.