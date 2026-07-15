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Denshattack!
We're playing Denshattack! on today's GR Live
Join us as we hop into Undercoders' flashy indie action game.
HQ
Today is the day we finally get to flip, trick, and grind train carriages around an anime-inspired version of a dystopian Tokyo. Yep, the day has come for Undercoders to launch Denshattack!, and to mark this occasion, we're going to be checking out the flashy and action-packed indie project via GR Live.
Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Denshattack!, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by for a taste of the action, occurring in-line with the game becoming available around the wider world.