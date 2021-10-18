English
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles

We're playing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles on today's GR Live

Join us as we explore the adaptation of the hit Japanese anime.

A few days ago, CyberConnect2 launched its action game based on the popular anime Demon Slayer. Known as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles, this game follows the story of Tanjiro as he enlists as a demon slayer and undertakes the challenge of finding out who it was who killed his family and turned his younger sister Nezuko into a demon.

Designed as a 3D beat'em up, we're going to be checking out the game for two hours on today's GR Live, where Rebeca will be hosting and exploring a bunch of what the title offers. As usual, we'll be going live at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST at the GR Live homepage, so be sure to drop by to check out all of the action for yourself.

To tie you over until we go live, be sure to read our review of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles to see what we thought about the game.

