Demon Skin
English
Gamereactor
news
demon skin

We're playing Demon Skin on today's GR Live

The recently released hack and slash will be taking the spotlight later today.

We're yet again delving into the indie world when it comes to the focus of today's live stream. Taking the spotlight is Demon Skin, a brutal challenging hack and slash which cites influence from Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow - Mirror of Fate and Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate. The game launches today on PC and it will be releasing at a later unconfirmed date on PS4, Switch, and Xbox One.

To celebrate its initial release, we will be streaming the opening two hours of the game. To watch us get crushed by its punishing difficulty, be sure to head to our GR Live homepage at 4pm BST / 5pm CEST.

demon skin

