Deathloop

We're playing Deathloop on today's GR Live

Where exactly will this time looping shooter take us?

HQ

On today's live stream, we are taking a look at a title that may very well become a game of the year contender for us. Deathloop is an intriguing time loop shooter that comes from the minds behind Dishonored and Prey (2017). Yesterday, we handed the game a near perfect 9/10 score and in our review we praised aspects such as its ambitious narrative, engaging gameplay and likable characters.

If you're wanting to see what all the fuss is about, then you can catch us taking on the first two hours of the game over on our GR Live homepage at 3PM BST/ 4PM CEST.

Deathloop

DeathloopScore

Deathloop
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Arkane's latest singleplayer game is set to be one of 2021's best.

Deathloop - Last Look

Deathloop - Last Look
PREVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We've gone hands-on with the first few hours of the Arkane Studios game, to get into the nitty-gritty of its perplexing storyline.



