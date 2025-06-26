We're playing Death Stranding 2: On the Beach on today's GR Live

HQ

It's the big day for Hideo Kojima and PlayStation 5 fans, as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has now arrived. The anticipated game, which has become one of the highest-rated games of the year so far, is now available on PS5 consoles, and with that being the case, we're going to make the title the subject of today's GR Live stream to mark its arrival.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to get an early taste of why this project has been absolutely lauded by critics.

And if you haven't already, be sure to read our full review of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.