We're playing Deadlock on today's GR Live

As the year winds down to a close, and few new releases are scheduled into our calendar, it can be a head-scratcher when we think about what to play on GR Live. However, as someone that has already put a lot of hours into Valve's new MOBA/hero shooter Deadlock, I can't help but want to play a bit more.

That's why today's GR Live will feature the early access game, live on both the GR Live Homepage and our Twitch and YouTube pages. We'll be playing a couple of matches, so if you've not yet seen Deadlock for yourself, come on down and get a taste of the shooter that's sure to sweep Steam as soon as it's out properly. We'll be starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET.

Currently, the only way to get access to the game is through Steam invite, but at this point so many people have been invited that the game has seen soaring popularity on Twitch and has tens of thousands of players each day.