We're playing Darwin's Paradox! on today's GR Live

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Octopuses are cool animals, simple as. They can camouflage themselves, shoot ink, swim, and stick to surfaces as they wish. They're super clever, too, able to solve puzzles and even apparently predict World Cup winners. That's why it's our honour to take control of a very particular Octopus in Darwin's Paradox!

Following Darwin, we'll be on a journey back to the ocean, avoiding being turned into a tasty new calamari soup by the aliens that may or may not have taken over the Earth. If you want to check out Darwin's Paradox! with us, join us at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on the GR Live Homepage, or our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages.

Combining charming visuals that wouldn't be amiss in a DreamWorks or Pixar movie, refreshing, responsive gameplay, and a fun, accessible story, Darwin's Paradox! is a great bit of fun in today's gaming market. Check out our review here for more details on the game.