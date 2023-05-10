We're playing Darkest Dungeon II on today's GR Live

HQ

A couple of days ago, developer Red Hook Studios officially launched Darkest Dungeon II, seeing the game leave behind Early Access and debut in its 1.0 version. While we recently published our review of this edition of the game, today, we're also going to be jumping into the opening hour of the roguelike road trip title to see how this sequel builds upon its acclaimed predecessor.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to navigate a grim and macabre world as a collection of fearless and often conflicting characters.

To join in on the action as it unfolds, be sure to head to the GR Live homepage this afternoon.