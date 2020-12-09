We're playing Cyberpunk 2077 on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

It's here, it's finally happening! Today, after three long delays, we're finally able to stream the juggernaut title that is Cyberpunk 2077. The title with its life-like city streets, distinctive dystopian setting, and multiple branching story paths is easily the most ambitious title of the year, and that's why we are dedicating a supersized stream to its release.

Be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 11am GMT / 12pm CET to watch us explore the streets of Night City. In the meantime though, why not check out our review here.