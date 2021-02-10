Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Cyber Shadow

We're playing Cyber Shadow on today's GR Live

The pixelated throwback takes the spotlight.

On today's stream, we're going from one ninja game to another, as we are checking out the highly anticipated Cyber Shadow right off the back of yesterday's look at Blue Fire. This Yacht Club Games published title is clearly inspired by Ninja Gaiden titles from the NES era and it also reminds us an awful lot of fellow indie The Messenger.

Later today we will be sampling the game's first two hours on our GR Live homepage, starting from 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. In the meantime though, you can check out our review of the game here.

Cyber Shadow

