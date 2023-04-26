We're playing Curse of the Sea Rats on today's GR Live

HQ

Recently, developer Petoons Studio launched its latest hand-animated adventure game. Known as Curse of the Sea Rats, this title puts players into the shoes of one of four prisoners of the British Empire who have been turned into rats by a pirate witch, and to regain their human form, they have to find and capture the same witch that cursed them in the first place.

Regarded as a "ratoidvania", we're going to be playing this very platform adventure title on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play the first hour of the game.

Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch Rebeca in action all from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, and until we do start, be sure to also check out our review of Curse of the Sea Rats here.