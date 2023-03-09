We're playing Curse of the Deadwood on today's GR Live

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams today by taking a look at the twin-stick shooter from Steamroller Studios. Known as Curse of the Deadwood, this game asks players to take control of two unlikely friends as they fight back against hordes of wooden zombies all to save the world of Knottingham.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game. Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage to see how Curse of the Deadwood shapes up.