Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Curse of the Deadwood

We're playing Curse of the Deadwood on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Steamroller Studios twin-stick shooter.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams today by taking a look at the twin-stick shooter from Steamroller Studios. Known as Curse of the Deadwood, this game asks players to take control of two unlikely friends as they fight back against hordes of wooden zombies all to save the world of Knottingham.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game. Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage to see how Curse of the Deadwood shapes up.

Curse of the Deadwood

Related texts



Loading next content