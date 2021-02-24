We're playing Curse of the Dead Gods on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

February is certainly going out with a bang for indie fans. Just this week we have already seen the release of Taxi Chaos, Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos, and Curse of the Dead Gods. The latter of this bunch of games is an action roguelike in the vein of Hades that sees players fight their way through many trap-filled dungeons in search of untold riches.

The former Early Access game is going to be the focus of our stream today, and we are going to see just how far we can venture before death inevitably catches us up. Be sure to join Ben in his fight for survival over on our GR Live homepage, starting from 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. In the meantime though, you can read our review of the game here.