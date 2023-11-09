We're playing Cuisineer on today's GR Live

Today marks the global launch date for BatlleBrew Productions' latest effort, an action-roguelike title that sees players exploring a cutesy world and battling dangerous monsters, all in the effort of gathering ingredients that can be used at your restaurant to serve customers.

Known as Cuisineer, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game, starting from 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, and all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds.