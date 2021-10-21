English
Crysis Remastered Trilogy

We're playing Crysis Remastered Trilogy on today's GR Live

We're revisiting one of the most iconic series of shooters from the Xbox 360 generation.

We've got a real treat for you on our live show today, as we are checking out not one, not two, but three iconic shooters from the Xbox 360 generation. The compilation that we will be delving into is the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, which includes graphical improvements and quality-of-life changes across all three of its titles. These games pushed PCs to their limits back when they were first released, and they received a pretty strong critical reception too, so it will be interesting to see how well they hold up all these years later.

If you'd like to see just what this trilogy has to offer then be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST/ 16:00 CEST. In the meantime though, you can check out our review of Crysis Remastered Trilogy here.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy

