Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

We're playing Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on today's GR Live

Another platformer great prepares to take center stage on our live show.

Coming off the back of the runaway success that was the N Sane Trilogy, our favorite orange marsupial has returned in his first numbered outing since Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped back in 1998. Crash 4 features new stage-altering mask abilities and allows players to take command of series favorites, such as Dingodile and Tawna for the very first time.

We will be checking out this latest entry today on our GR Live today at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. For now though, why not check out our full written review here.

