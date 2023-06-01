We're playing Convergence: A League of Legends Story on today's GR Live

Riot Forge has published a whole batch of League of Legends spinoffs, and this year alone has already seen two new ones debuting. While we received The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story a bunch of weeks ago, last week saw the launch of Convergence: A League of Legends Story as well.

Set in the city of Zaun, this 2D adventure-platformer puts players into the shoes of Ekko as he collects parts and then crafts gadgets before rewinding time and using them to overcome challenges.

While you can check out Convergence on PC and consoles today, we're also going to be playing the game on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to experience the opening hour of the title all from the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.