We're playing Contra: Operation Galuga on today's GR Live

HQ

We're counting down the hours until Contra: Operation Galuga, WayForward's reimagining of the classic run-'n'-gun action game makes its arrival on PC and consoles.

With launch set for tomorrow, we're actually going to be diving into the game on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the game, all from the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET.

And, ahead of that stream taking place, you can head over here to read our hot-off-the-press review of Contra: Operation Galuga to learn more about the game.