Cocoon

We're playing Cocoon on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into Geometric Interactive's latest indie hit.

HQ

Just ahead of the weekend, the Danish Geometric Interactive launched its latest indie project. Known as Cocoon, this game sees players travelling through worlds within worlds all in an effort to solve a complex cosmic puzzle.

Ahead of the game's launch on September 29, we published our review of Cocoon and gave it a very high score, so be sure to read that to learn more about the game and what makes it special.

On top of checking out the review, you can also join us at the GR Live homepage to see our very own Rebeca diving into the opening hour of the game all from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Don't miss the action as it unfolds.

Cocoon

CocoonScore

Cocoon
REVIEW. Written by Ketil Skotte

Geometric Interactive's debut game is quite simply the biggest triumph for a Danish developer since Inside.



