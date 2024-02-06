We're playing CLeM on today's GR Live

HQ

We're kicking off this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Mango Protocol's narrative-driven puzzle adventure game, CLeM. This game is all about exploring a bizarre house and using alchemical solutions to crack puzzles and to continue following an unusual story thread drenched in mystery.

With CLeM arriving today (February 6), we're going to be playing the opening hour of the title all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET. Be sure to drop by to help Rebeca as she solves puzzles and explores in this peculiar indie title.